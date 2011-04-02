Armageddon Hits San Antonio; Lakers Silence The Jazz

Something is amiss. Dreams of more championships along the River Walk have been interrupted. It ain’t even the injuries anymore. It’s something else. That Spurs team that we thought we knew has slept way past their wake-up call. Someone needs to flip the mattress before it’s too late …Six losses in a row? That didn’t seem possible two weeks ago for the team that has had the best record in the league almost the entire season. But after a physical 119-114-overtime loss in Houston, the Spurs are on the brink of losing homecourt advantage … San Antonio was up late in the game, but then Courtney Lee came up with a steal and a basket, Kyle Lowry hit a jumper and it was on to overtime. In OT, the Spurs trailed by three with just 20 seconds left, and had to foul because the shot and game clocks were too close. But the place was so loud, no one could hear Gregg Popovich screaming instructions. Eventually, Tim Duncan (23 points, 13 rebounds) fouled the best free-throw shooter on the team in Kevin Martin (33 points), who made both with only seven seconds left. Pop chucked his clipboard … Another bad omen for Spurs fans: After hitting a sweeping hook in the extra frame, Duncan was grimacing badly as he hopped back on defense, obviously favoring that recently sprained ankle … Any game between the Rockets and the Spurs is like the Flopping Olympics. Each team has two or three possible gold medals candidate in that art. It’s hilarious when Spurs’ color commentator Sean Elliott is crying about Martin’s flopping. Dude, Manu Ginobili (23 points) plays on your team … Read more: the Lakers take over Salt Lake City, Nicolas Batum crushes on OKC’s heads and Dennis Rodman gets his jersey retired…
Man, Worm cried
Didn’t saw that coming
Man. Kobe is really a physical freak. He took hard contacts all season and is running around with Terminator style pain feeling capacity – which is none.
I am still wondering why that Rodman was so strong. Physically he was rather skinny with his 6’10 frame.
Nice smack, keep the good work up
@ Kobeeee – I was actually thinking the exact opposite last night, with regards to Bryant’s pain tolerance. The Lakers had a quality win last night, sure. But Mark Jackson was gagging, talking about Kobe’s threshold for pain.
The fact that he kept playing was impressive. But after each set of contact, Kobe would limp around for a while, grimace, flex his hands, etc, the way he’s always done. I was laughing when Jackson said things like, “He’s hurting, but he’ll never let it show” – I was thinking, umm, Mark, actually he ALWAYS lets it show.
He’s kind of like Paul Pierce in that way.
Rodman may look skinny, but that doesn’t mean a thing.
Look at Lebron, on first look I would never say he has 250 lb
Rose too.
They are just build like that
In Argentina flopping is considered a fundamental skill and coaches at all levels run drill to make sure players are well versed from an early age. I hear they are also sending them now to the acting schools that train the fine thespians who star in all the quality telenovelas.
No comment on Nique’s newest highlight reel? Looks like he landed some quality shots on that ex-NBA ref guy, over some suits Nique claims were gifts, but surprisingly dude actually wanted money for. I remember when a similar thing happened at the garden and a tailor from 1974 travelled through time to collect money from Clyde for some alligator loafers and cheetah bellbottoms. Clyde fucked that guy up to. Not really a smart move attacking a professional athlete, retired or not.
Lakers are not messing around. With Bynum dialed in and killing people on the block, PJ is looking at his 4th three-peet. Unreal. Right place at the right time or not, has to go down as one of the best coaches of all time.
@ #3
6’10? I don’t think so
Rodman was closer to 6’7 or 6’8 which makes his defense on the likes of Shaq even more impressive.
Showtime
He is more like 6’6 pippen wasa lil bit taller. You guys are kinda overrating the worm a bit now yeah he tried to guard shaq and all those bigger dudes but he didn’t stop them. Kemp destroyed him in the finals. Same thing with dumars vs jordan thing jordan dropped 30 and hit 50percent of his shots vs dumars.
Oh and my spurs are sucking balls maybe we can hold on to the 3rd seed.
Of course he didn’t stop him. You don’t stop a great offensive player let alone a 7’1 dude who has 100 pounds on you. Nonetheless he did very well against Shaq and others who were much taller/bigger.
Like you said Dumars/Starks/… or whoever never stopped Jordan. Nor did Bruce Bowen/Shane Battier/Raja Bell/… ever stop Kobe. Artest is a great defender but is he stopping Durant? Hell no, it’s all about making their life tougher and making them shoot a lower percentage ’cause they are still getting their 25 to 35 points no matter who’s checking them.
@ kobeeee, Rodman was closer to 6’6 than 6’10, he was great cause nooooo one wanted to fuck with that crazy bastard.
I thought the spurs were just chillin till the playoffs, but this is getting stupid, theyve dug themselves into a hole now where they gonna have to burn more energy than they wanted just to get a little momentum going into the 1st round.
“Portland could be the scariest lower seed in the West, except there’s a team out in Memphis that might be even more dangerous.”
nope, the scariest lower seed is denver for sure.
Rodman’s public persona was outrageous. He seemed like a slacker who could’nt care less about what you think of him. But he was the hardest worker in the league. I recall him hitting the exercise bike for HOURS after games. Combine that conditioning with the ability to get under anyone’s skin and you get the picture.
I’m out like the Flopping Olympics.
Showtime
I know and I agree but dumars didn’t make jordans fg% drop. Rodman didn’t do it vs a lot of people. Now bowen made kobe shot around 40 that’s bothering someone. Reggie made jordan shoot 45% that’s also bothering jordan. I just feel we overrate a lot of dudes cuz they were part of winning teams.
@Ian
Kemp and Shaq are the only guys I remember Rodman having trouble with. Kemp was a freak who had many tools, and Shaq is Shaq. NOBODY smaller than Shaq is stopping him. It’s cliche but, “you can only hope to contain him”. Lol. If Rodman was an overrated defender than what about him versus Karl Malone? He did a pretty good job stopping the one of the NBA’s best power forwards ever.
There aren’t a lot of power forwards who have the lateral quickness to defend guards on switches. That’s why Rodman is one of the game’s best defenders. Rodman drew the assignment to guard Jordan a few times in the playoffs when he was on Detroit. That’s ridiculous. Lol
@Ian: “I know and I agree but dumars didn’t make jordans fg% drop”
In 92 Jordan said Dumars was the toughest defender he’s faced… that’s enough for me to know Dumars guarded Jordan well.
Jay
I’m not sayin he wasn’t good cuz he was but the way you guys talk about him damn it sounds like he held everyone to ten pts. Malone did good vs him. So did the pf portland had in the finals I think it was robinson.
Yeah jordan said that but so what he’s just giving props to another player. Jordan avaged 30ppg and 50percent shooting for his career and that’s exactly what he gave dumars ill go with stats for this one vs what one dude said showing respect for a good player.
Oh and comon u know the mailman was anticlutch
The Lakers definitely aren’t worried about any OKC Thunder team…
I’m not even mad at Fesenko for gettin rough on Kobe. Shit, do what you gotta do to get your advantage. I was a little concerned about the knee on knee, but when he threw him down and tossed the rock at him, I knew the kid had opened up the floods of an ass-whoopin. Lakers are different now…..and the Jazz don’t scare me without DWill and especially Jerry Sloan.
@ Ian – in one corner, I want the Spurs to hold onto top spot so the Lakers can bypass the Thunder, in the other, I feel like we gotta go thru Oklahoma City jut to validate the whole run. What is goin on with you guys?
Now, I’m gonna sit back n wait for Sporty J to tell us why the Lakers are scared of the heat and why Kobe is overated cuz the Lakers would be better off without him lol
Lakers, baby! You ain’t gettin 4 wins in a series…
Cut the crap–Rodman was a very legit 6’8 (or 6’9), not 6’6. (I never heard that shit before. What’s next? He had 1 peg leg and was legally blind in both eyes?) And no doubt he probably is not as muscular now in his mid-40s, as he was in his playing days.
Damn it to hell, why did the Hawks trade Jordan Crawford. Ugh! Guy is on rookie salary and he is playing better than $30 million worth of Joe Johnson and Jamal Crawford. Hawks could have passed on Jamal after contract ends this season and had Jordan take over his role. And Hinrich ain’t exactly giving the Hawks much. I knew Jordan could light it up from outside, but I didn’t know he had the handle. Wiz may suck this season, but if Jordan pans out: Wall, Javelle, Jordan, Blatche, Nick Young. Damn, nice young group–with only about 3 of them (barely) old enough to even buy liquor.
My dad and I ran into Rodman at a Chicago bar back in the day, he is def 6’8″ as my dad is 6’6″…he was absolutely ripped too.
Could Rodman have had a more bedazzled outfit?!
Classic Worm last night. Now that he’s eligible for the Hall(which shoulda been YEARS ago) lets see if the voters hate on him and keep him out…it looked like the Bulls were tryin to lose that game towards the end. Cant have that shit. And if things stay the way they are that 4-5 matchup out west is gonna be CRACKIN!
k dizzle
i have no clue i just want this thing to be over hey like i said maybe we can hold on to the 3rd seed
@K Dizzle
If Lakers finish number 1, that’s a playoff run through Memphis/OKC/San Antonio. OKC are the only team I can put money on to beat you guys in a series. Or maybe Memphis gets lucky and Tony Allen/Battier get all freaky on Kobe.
As for my C’s, lord knows whats wrong with them. I thought that game was in hand then they proceeded to just throw away the game. SO frustrating.
Atlanta are retarded for throwing away Jordan Crawford. Just plain stupid. Oh, I tihnk we’ve found Nick Young’s replacement…
@ Stunna
I knew as soon as Paul Pierce got hacked by Joe Johnson that the Celts have lost that trademark toughness. We can act like Perkins wasn’t that big a piece, but that’s a lie cuz if you touched a Celt like that when Perk was around, you were gonna eat a elbow on the other end…
Hate that trade if I’m a C’s fan…
And gettin rid of Crawford to get Hinrich is gonna hurt the Hawks in about 2 seasons…
Ok. So we do not have to guess anymore. NBA.com says on Rodman: Height: 6-7, Weight: 228 lbs. Geeezzz. 6-7 is like Sasha Vujacic. Rodman was ripped, was reallly fit. So his power is not really presented in a big body. Look: [www.gettyimages.de]
Two things regarding the Laker-Jazz game: first, it was one of those dreaded Pacific Time Zone to Mountain Time Zone games on back-to-back nights, where you lose one hour of travel and thus one fewer hour to adjust from sea level to 4,270 feet (the Lakers arrived at their hotel at 3:30 AM MDT); and second, Odom was suffering from gastroenteritis and throwing up during the game. Despite that, the Candyman had 16 points and 7 rebounds. There’s your Sixth Man award winner.
@25. Memphis will not be the 8th seed. NOLA will be. The Lakers are going to have to play OKC anyway, so it might as well be in the 2nd round after OKC goes seven games with DEN and the Lakers have gained rest by sweeping NOLA.
I think I the word melted was used redundantly. melted by brain.
This is just getting sad for the Spurs, but damn I can’t help laughing just a little. At least Pop didn’t take a cue from Mike Dunleavy again and insert Novak for a crunch time possesion with 1 sec left (to inbound the ball?). Too funny yelling at his team like they are the cavs (can’t get a final shot off with 4 secs?, can’t bring the ball up the court with 3 guards? blatantly giving up and not fouling?). Less funny is watching Duncan limp all over the place
Go lakers !!
3 peat coming real soon lol
@ Atom
that Clyde joint had me rolling dude.
We gunning for that first seed.If you scared of the seeding then you don’t deserve the chip..Period.Besides,we get rid of the hard work earlier like we did with OKC and the Rockets a few months back.
I feel for the Spurs and their injuries but sh8t happens.
@mcSimon
I hope u were being sarcastic about not seeing the worm cry coming. The dude cries when he sees an NBA cares commercial.
Let’s stop the madness with all this undercutting Rodman’s height. Jordan is 6’6. U saying they were the same height. No question in my mind he wasn’t at least 6’8.
[media.photobucket.com]
pip is 6’7 and looks taller than rodman (no way hes 6’8)
jordan was 6-5 barefoot