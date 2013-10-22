Artist Tristan Eaton Talks About His Red Bull Deron Williams Mural

On Thursday last week, we got a chance to see the 2-time defending champion Heat take on the new-look Nets in-person as Brooklyn coachhad his jersey hung in the rafters at the Barclays Center. The fine people athad invited us to themural unveiling along a brick wall lining Flatbush Ave. as it comes up Dean St., southeast of the Barclays Center. We spoke with artistabout the tattoo-inspired mural.

Eaton has done some street art around New York City, but he just moved into a penthouse apartment in Los Angeles, so we’re guessing he’s a little nostalgic for the days when tagging walls wasn’t so official. Instead of passing cops, for this project Tristan had to contend with Selena Gomez fans, intricate details that required stencils, D-Will’s own ideas for the project and a unique problem for an artist of his caliber. While we took in the piece, Tristan was kind enough to give us a brief Q & A.

*** *** ***

Dime: So you finished last night. I had heard it took you three days to complete?

Tristan Eaton: Three, 12-hour days.

Dime: Did they give you an outline of what they wanted? How did you decide on this design?

TE: It’s been a year-long process. Red Bull asked me to collaborate with D-Will to design the can about him. I took inspiration form his tattoos because that’s one of the direct ways he deals with art in his life. So I took his panther tattoo and his snake tattoo evolving off of him presenting his personality on and off the court. And that’s it. Flatbush Ave, big wall, finished. Feels good.

Dime: So we’re assuming the panther and the snake line up with each of D-Will’s arms?

TE: Yeah, it was really fun. It was all spray-paint. I used these ginormous stencils to do the half tone, and then I hand painted the can over there, which was brutal, but I got through it.

Dime: We’re assuming you did this at night to avoid the foot traffic?

TE: No, we started at 9 a.m. every day. Working through the day and night. Last night was a Selena Gomez concert. So there were thousands of 16-year-old girls all around us while we were trying to paint.

Dime: It’s better than having to paint watching for the cops, though.

TE: Hey, if I have to choose [laughs].

Dime: Did Deron come up with the [tattoo] idea?

TE: No it was my idea.

Dime: So you came up with what you wanted to do, and ran it by him?

TE: Kind of. We hung out a couple times, got to know each other a little bit, and then I just picked it up and ran with it.

Click page 2 to hear more from Tristan and see more shots of the mural…