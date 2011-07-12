ATL Brings The Heat In Red Bull King Of The Rock

This past weekend, a crowd of 200 Atlanta locals came out for the first Red Bull King of the Rock qualifier outside of the West Coast. Several former college players as well as street ballers stepped onto the Central Park courts in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward to dominate the competition in this unique one-on-one basketball event. A total of 36 players braved the blistering heat on and off the court, but in the end it was down to two, Memphis native and former Tennessee State University stand out Olushala Ajanaku along with Atlanta native and former Tulane University guard Karl Hollingsworth. Hollingsworth was no match for the power of Ajanaku who shut out his competitor 11 â€“ 0 in the final head to head battle.

“I had some time on my hands and I told myself hey, give it a shot you never know,” said Ajanaku. “I think playing ball at Alcatraz is phenomenal I think the opportunity is great. I’ve seen it on TV and I’ve heard a lot about it and it will definitely be a dream come true.”

