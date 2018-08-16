Atlanta Hawks

The Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic are both celebrating their 30th anniversary seasons this year, and as such have gotten some great throwback looks for the 2018-19 season.

Those two teams aren’t the only Southeast division squads celebrating a milestone year, as the Atlanta Hawks are entering their 50th season in Atlanta and will also be bringing back some retro looks for their anniversary. To start, the Hawks will be getting retro blue and red Hardwood Classic uniforms that call back to that 1968 season, as modeled by John Collins at an event on Wednesday night.