The Hawks Quest For A Defensive Identity Will Determine Their Success

NEW YORK — The Hawks are high on the list of likely lottery teams worth watching as often as possible, but with a win total projection of 36 and expectations of fans in Atlanta high after a strong close to last season, how good they’ll actually be is hotly debated.

The reason for long-term optimism in Atlanta is clear. Trae Young finished second in Rookie of the Year voting and is already one of the elite facilitators in the NBA, while showing signs of finding his shooting range in the second half of the year. John Collins made a significant leap in his sophomore season, averaging 20 points and 10 boards per game and expanding his offensive game to be a more dynamic weapon both inside and out. Kevin Huerter proved as a rookie he can be a much-needed sharpshooter for this team to help create space for Young and Collins to work going downhill. This year’s top-10 draft picks De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish enter as highly touted prospects who figure to contribute significantly right away.

And yet, that latter point is also cause for concern. The Hawks have to rely significantly on their young players and with that inexperience comes mistakes. They lost three of their top veteran players this summer — Dewayne Dedmon, Kent Bazemore, and Taurean Prince — and, beyond getting Evan Turner in return to play backup point guard, will rely heavily on rookies and less-proven young players to replace them.

Offensively they have questions to answer, like whether they can replace the shooting void created by the departure of Dedmon and Prince with Alex Len and the combination of Hunter and Reddish on the wing, if they can create enough offense in non-Young minutes to survive, and whether they can limit turnover issues. However, overall, the offensive upside of this group is clear, particularly if Young can take a step forward, and for those projecting significant success for the Hawks, that is the first thing they point to.

Defense is a much bigger question mark, and one that coach Lloyd Pierce is well aware of. The roster turnover they saw this offseason creates a lack of continuity, and, coupled with the team’s youth, makes for a steep learning curve. Pierce is quick to note that every team has to effectively start over every year on the defensive end because, whether it’s one player or nine, replacing anyone on a team requires everyone to adapt and grow accustomed to new rotations and lineups.

“I don’t care who you are, you’re starting from scratch when you start training camp, because if you have one new player, and he’s an integral part of what you’re doing, one new player can also be the weakness to your defense if he’s zigging and you guys are zagging,” Pierce told Dime on Wednesday night. “The more corporate knowledge you have, and John and Trae and [De’Andre] Bembry and Vince have some of that, now it’s just spreading that corporate knowledge to the new guys and then all of us getting on the same page quicker.”

That process started in Las Vegas where they had their core young players participating in practices at Summer League to help accelerate that understanding and comfort with each other, but the biggest question is whether they have the personnel to make it work.

Losing Dedmon leaves a significant hole to fill as a rim protector, one they’ll hope Len can step into. On the wing they’ll rely on rookies to fill the gaps, the most significant of those being the one left behind by Bazemore. While Reddish provides some much needed length on the wing, it’s Hunter — who you can all but sharpie in as the starting small forward for the regular season — as the player Pierce will quickly admit he plans to lean on on that end. Hunter’s versatility and switchability makes him incredibly valuable as a wing defender, but more than anything it’s his willingness to put full effort in on that end that, coupled with his physical gifts and length, sets him apart.