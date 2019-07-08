Getty Image

After a very active draft night, the Hawks have been fairly quiet. The team has made a pair of trades to swap veterans on bloated contracts, bringing in Evan Turner and Chandler Parsons, but they hadn’t done anything of note in free agency through the first week.

On Monday, they finally made their first move and, in a bizarre twist, they once again added a veteran on the wing despite a much larger need at center. The Hawks will sign Jabari Parker to a two-year, $13 million deal, with a second-year player option, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

