The Atlanta Hawks Unveiled New MLK Uniforms For Next Season

The Atlanta Hawks are typically among the teams that host a game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day each January, as the Hawks pay tribute to the Atlanta native who shaped and led the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s. With the league beginning to take an even greater position in the fight for social and racial justice, King’s legacy looms large, and next season the Hawks will pay tribute to him more regularly than just on the third Monday in January.

On Sunday, just before tipoff of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Hawks unveiled their newest City Edition uniforms, which replace their ATL lettering on the front with MLK, with gold piping on the black uniforms.

It’s more than a uniform – it’s a commitment. Introducing the 20-21 MLK Nike City Edition uniform. Proceeds from the sale of this jersey will go to support economic empowerment programs for Atlanta's communities of color.#EarnTheseLetters x #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/mYsnzHDsMu — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 4, 2020

We are more than basketball; we are Dr. King’s LEGACY IN ACTION. #EarnTheseLetters pic.twitter.com/KS3qLOCLdd — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 4, 2020

The Hawks announced that “proceeds from the sale of this jersey will go to support economic empowerment programs for Atlanta’s communities of color,” as they call fans to action to carry King’s legacy forward and do their part. The Hawks offered a list of activities for fans to do, such as becoming a poll worker, volunteering for an organization fighting for racial equality, and more as part of an “Earn These Letters” campaign that pushes fans to go out in the community.