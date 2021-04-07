The Hawks Went An NBA Record 11-For-11 From Three In A Quarter

The Atlanta Hawks have some dudes who can really shoot the basketball. While the team has been pretty middle of the road in terms of three-point field goal percentage this season — 36.8 percent, good for 13th in the league entering Tuesday night — Atlanta has a number of players who are capable of getting scorching hot from downtown on the right night.

Unfortunately for the New Orleans Pelicans, Tuesday night was the right night for the entire Hawks team. That was especially the case during the third quarter of action, as Atlanta set an NBA record for the most threes made in a frame without a miss. The team went 11-for-11 from downtown in the third, which was a major reason why they were able to outscore the Pelicans by 17 in the quarter.

🔥 The @ATLHawks set a new NBA record for threes made in a quarter without a miss, going 11 for 11 in the 3rd! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/32YHjO5EIV — NBA (@NBA) April 7, 2021

What might be most impressive is that this wasn’t a case of one dude shooting fireballs out of his hands. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter, and Trae Young all hit a trio of triples, while Solomon Hill and Lou Williams each hit one. As a result, the team managed to erase a nasty bit of unfortunate franchise history by knocking off the previous record holders for the most threes made without a miss in a frame.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: Hawks become the first team in NBA history to go 11/11 from three-point range in a single quarter as they hit all 11 attempts in the 3rd. The previous best was the Cavaliers going 9/9 from deep (against the Hawks) in the first quarter back on Nov. 15, 2014. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) April 7, 2021

The Hawks entered Tuesday winners of three in a row and sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 26-24 record. They almost certainly won’t upend the three teams atop the East — they’re 6.5 games back of the 3-seed — but with their shooting, they’ll be a dangerous matchup for each of the conference’s three-best teams when the playoffs roll around.