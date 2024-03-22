auburn ejection
An Auburn Player Received A Flagrant 2 And Got Ejected For Throwing An Elbow Against Yale

Auburn lost a member of its starting lineup a little more than three minutes into its NCAA Tournament opener against Yale. As the Tigers were pushing the ball up the floor, starting forward Chad Baker-Mazara wound up his elbow and hit Bulldogs guard August Mahoney in the chest. While there are times where this could be waved away as incidental contact, Baker-Mazara clearly turned his head and looked before he threw the elbow, which is about as close to an automatic ejection as you’ll see.

Regardless, the officials took a look at what happened and handed out a Flagrant 2.

Right after getting into the locker room, Baker-Mazara picked up his phone and did what most people would do in this situation: started posting. Apparently, one of his posts got deleted not long after it went up.

Baker-Mazara then decided to offer up a word of support for his teammates, expressing his optimism that they’d be able to take care of business against the Ivy League champions without him on the floor.

The matchup between Auburn and Yale is the 4-13 game in the East Region, with the winner earning a spot in the next round against the defending national champions, UConn.

