Avery Bradley Had An Insane Chase-Down Block On Kemba Walker

#Video #Boston Celtics
02.12.13 5 years ago

If you’ve been in hibernation for the past year, then you missed out on the transformation of Avery Bradley into one of the best defensive players in the NBA. Gerald Henderson got the treatment last night, and Bradley turned him into a fool on a few occasions. But Bradley saved his best for a crazy chase-down block on Kemba Walker.

Is this the best chase-down block of the season?

