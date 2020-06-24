Lakers Guard Avery Bradley Will Opt Out Of The NBA’s Bubble In Orlando

With Wednesday’s deadline looming for NBA players to opt out of participation in the league’s 22-team bubble restart in Orlando, decisions are emerging across the basketball landscape. Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans is reportedly set to avoid the bubble in a “preventative measure” before hitting free agency, and Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza will reportedly choose to pass on the trip to Orlando in favor of visitation with his son. On the WNBA side, several players have also chosen to sit out the season which will take place elsewhere in Florida.

On Tuesday evening, another prominent NBA player reportedly made a similar choice, with Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley electing to opt out of the proceedings.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley has opted-out of playing in the NBA’s Orlando restart of the season, Bradley told ESPN on Tuesday night. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2020

Bradley, who stood alongside Kyrie Irving in helping to lead a coalition of NBA and WNBA players voicing concerns about the restart, is reportedly concerned about the health of one of his children.

At forefront of Bradley’s decision to remain w/ his family is the well-being of the oldest of his 3 children. His 6-year old son has a history of struggling to recover from respiratory illnesses and would’ve been unlikely to be medically cleared to enter bubble with his family. https://t.co/yputDg2VJp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2020

“As committed to my Lakers teammates and the organization as I am, I ultimately play basketball for my family,” Bradley told ESPN. “And so, at a time like this, I can’t imagine making any decision that might put my family’s health and well-being at even the slightest risk. As promised also, I will use this time away to focus on the formation of projects to help strengthen my communities.”

Health-related concerns are significant in any decision-making process with regard to the bubble and, in this case, Bradley has a specific family apprehension that certainly plays in a part in the process. Unlike Ariza and Bertans, Bradley is a part of a legitimate NBA championship contender, though, and the basketball-related impact of the decision will be interesting to monitor in that the Lakers will have one less option on the perimeter as a result of the choice.

According to ESPN’s reporting, Bradley is also set to forego approximately $650,000 in salary. As part of the league’s structure around the bubble, the Lakers will be able to sign a substitute player from the free agent market, though Bradley was a fixture for the team this season, making 44 starts.