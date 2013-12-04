Celtics’ Avery Bradley Nails Behind-The-Backboard Prayer

After Jared Sullinger air-balled a long jump shot with the shot clock about to expire, the ball bounced right into Avery Bradley‘s hands. Bradley turned his body in the air and shot up a prayer that looped over the backboard. The circus shot went through the net just after the shot clock expired during the first quarter of Tuesday’s game between the Celtics and the Bucks.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.