Celtics’ Avery Bradley Nails Behind-The-Backboard Prayer

#Video #Boston Celtics #GIFs
12.03.13 5 years ago

After Jared Sullinger air-balled a long jump shot with the shot clock about to expire, the ball bounced right into Avery Bradley‘s hands. Bradley turned his body in the air and shot up a prayer that looped over the backboard. The circus shot went through the net just after the shot clock expired during the first quarter of Tuesday’s game between the Celtics and the Bucks.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Boston Celtics#GIFs
TAGSAvery BradleyBOSTON CELTICSDimeMaggifsMILWAUKEE BUCKSvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP