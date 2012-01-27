Awesome Kevin Garnett Interview Comparing Celtics/Magic Game to a Bar Fight

This is awesome. We linked to it in Smack as part of the detailed breakdown of Boston’s massive comeback against Orlando last night, but Kevin Garnett‘s post-game interview deserves its own post.

To say that our dude KG is an emotional player is obviously an understatement. When Craig Sager grabbed him right after the final buzzer, the most he could out of KG for the first minute or so was that the game was a “God damn bar fight!” And it went from there:

I also love him asking Sager, “Have you ever been in a bar fight?” Then following the predictable silence with, “Ask Charles, he’s been a bar fight.”

Yeah he has.

