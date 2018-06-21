Getty Image

The NBA Finals are over and done with, and the Golden State Warriors will spend the summer celebrating their third championship in the last four years after a relatively easy four-game sweep against the Cleveland Cavaliers. But even if that Finals series didn’t offer them much in the way of a challenge, it was anything but a cake-walk to get there.

The Warriors trailed the Rockets 3-2 in their Western Conference Finals series before disaster struck and Chris Paul went down with an injury, which is obviously going to leave a bitter taste in the mouths of everyone around the Houston area for years to come.

That bitterness is already playing itself out, oddly and hilariously enough, in the most unlikely of venues: Yelp. That’s right, Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha, who has her own cooking show on the Food Network, is opening a restaurant in the Houston area called International Smoke, and cheeky Rockets fans have been taking the opportunity to flood the restaurant’s Yelp page with negative reviews despite the fact that it hasn’t even opened its doors yet.