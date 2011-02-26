B-Roy’s Franchise Flashback; Carmelo’s Game 2 letdown

You thought Brandon Roy was done, didn’t you? With questions still unanswered of whether he came back too early (again) from double knee surgery, whether he could accept that the Blazers may be LaMarcus Aldridge‘s team now, and whether he’d ever be the same All-Star talent again, last night B-Roy looked every bit like the B-Roy Portland wants to build its franchise around … Coming off the bench in his second game back from surgery, Roy dropped 18 points (7-14 FG) with 5 rebounds and zero turnovers in 24 minutes, and when the Blazers needed somebody to be clutch in the fourth quarter, guess who stepped up? In the final 3:30, Roy scored 10 of Portland’s 15 points. Down three with 13 seconds left, Roy went iso on the wing against Ray Felton, gave a hesitation, pump-faked and dropped a trey to force overtime. In the extra frame, Aldridge (24 pts, 14 rebs, 3 blks) hit the go-ahead free throws with 23 seconds on the clock, and Danilo Gallinari and Arron Afflalo missed consecutive threes that could have won it for Denver … We wish those rumors of B-Roy being frustrated with Andre Miller weren’t true, because this Portland team is so good when Miller (18 pts, 9 rebs, 9 asts), Roy and LMA are all on the same page like they were last night. If ‘Dre could stop time before he turns 50 next year, Roy’s knees somehow became sturdy, and they got a legit center who could stay healthy, along with Gerald Wallace, they really could contend in the West … Who said Gallinari (30 pts, 15-17 FT) would mentally check out in Denver? Sure, he doesn’t have the NYC hype machine behind him any more, and surely there won’t be as many random uber-hot Italian girls screaming for him in Denver as there were in New York, Gallo is wired to get buckets … There was a Portland fan who had a chance to win a car by hitting a halfcourt shot, and the guy — rocking a Nic Batum jersey with enough room for it to be #8888 — went with the one-hand lefty heave and drained it … If you got the sense from his press conference that Deron Williams isn’t trying to stick around New Jersey, well, maybe it’s just that he knew his first game with his new team would be in San Antonio. Stepping right into the role of taking charge of the team, D-Will posted 14 points and 12 dimes but Jersey lost by double digits. “It was different at first,” Deron told reporters afterward. “I wasn’t really nervous or anything. It’s just good to be back on the court. I’m excited for this opportunity and to play for these guys and Coach (Avery) Johnson, and to make the most of it.” We’ll stop speculating after this, but that sounded like the talk of a temp worker … The other day on NBA TV, Chris Webber said that a championship team shouldn’t lose any more than three home games during the regular season. If that’s right, than the Spurs are the only team left eligible for a title, because everybody else has lost more than three at home. The Spurs are 27-2 in their gym after last night …