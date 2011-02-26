B-Roy’s Franchise Flashback; Carmelo’s Game 2 letdown

You thought Brandon Roy was done, didn’t you? With questions still unanswered of whether he came back too early (again) from double knee surgery, whether he could accept that the Blazers may be LaMarcus Aldridge‘s team now, and whether he’d ever be the same All-Star talent again, last night B-Roy looked every bit like the B-Roy Portland wants to build its franchise around … Coming off the bench in his second game back from surgery, Roy dropped 18 points (7-14 FG) with 5 rebounds and zero turnovers in 24 minutes, and when the Blazers needed somebody to be clutch in the fourth quarter, guess who stepped up? In the final 3:30, Roy scored 10 of Portland’s 15 points. Down three with 13 seconds left, Roy went iso on the wing against Ray Felton, gave a hesitation, pump-faked and dropped a trey to force overtime. In the extra frame, Aldridge (24 pts, 14 rebs, 3 blks) hit the go-ahead free throws with 23 seconds on the clock, and Danilo Gallinari and Arron Afflalo missed consecutive threes that could have won it for Denver … We wish those rumors of B-Roy being frustrated with Andre Miller weren’t true, because this Portland team is so good when Miller (18 pts, 9 rebs, 9 asts), Roy and LMA are all on the same page like they were last night. If ‘Dre could stop time before he turns 50 next year, Roy’s knees somehow became sturdy, and they got a legit center who could stay healthy, along with Gerald Wallace, they really could contend in the West … Who said Gallinari (30 pts, 15-17 FT) would mentally check out in Denver? Sure, he doesn’t have the NYC hype machine behind him any more, and surely there won’t be as many random uber-hot Italian girls screaming for him in Denver as there were in New York, Gallo is wired to get buckets … There was a Portland fan who had a chance to win a car by hitting a halfcourt shot, and the guy — rocking a Nic Batum jersey with enough room for it to be #8888 — went with the one-hand lefty heave and drained it … If you got the sense from his press conference that Deron Williams isn’t trying to stick around New Jersey, well, maybe it’s just that he knew his first game with his new team would be in San Antonio. Stepping right into the role of taking charge of the team, D-Will posted 14 points and 12 dimes but Jersey lost by double digits. “It was different at first,” Deron told reporters afterward. “I wasn’t really nervous or anything. It’s just good to be back on the court. I’m excited for this opportunity and to play for these guys and Coach (Avery) Johnson, and to make the most of it.” We’ll stop speculating after this, but that sounded like the talk of a temp worker … The other day on NBA TV, Chris Webber said that a championship team shouldn’t lose any more than three home games during the regular season. If that’s right, than the Spurs are the only team left eligible for a title, because everybody else has lost more than three at home. The Spurs are 27-2 in their gym after last night …
Click my name: Brandon Roy dropping that clutch 3 to get the Blazers to OT
Sad to see what has become of Deeetroit basketball. I remember not too long ago when they were the class of the East. Damn.
Howard tortured the Thunder! How many forty point gammes he have this year? Before this year, how many forty point games did he have? He is right in the convo with MVP canidates because without him orlando would be trash.
He is going to take it in the Kuester for that move
2 Questions, is Greg Oden out for the season and how can Orlando be paying Arenas $100mil contract for under 10pts a night ?? Surely that works out worse than Lewis’ contract.
My god, Detroit is an absolute mess I mean when most of your good players just sit out like that, Even without Rasheed on the team! And they couldn’t even hide their laughing when he got ejected!
B-Roy’s clutch 3 was beautiful. It was just him saying clam the f down, this is still me team. And boy did he pull it off.
What’s up with Carmelo wearing #13 in that pic?
@ That’s What’s Up
haha yeah he is!
What side do you take if you are the other players on the team? The coaches? The other players? I mean I know some of the players still went to the shootaround, so does Rip not like them you think? The Pistons used to be like CNN and now are they are like MTV.
That was a fantastic game between Portland and Denver! Glad to see B-Roy back in action and going ham in the clutch. I still feel like he might have came back too early but for one night I was glad to see him shine. Hopefully he can sustain it.
Denver brass is should pat themselves on the back. They made the right trade in sending Anthony to New York as opposed to New Jersey I believe. They got solid draft picks AND players that can play and help contribute right away. After watching them since the trade the only concern I would have is that they lack a true point guard on the roster that can really distribute the ball amongst all the scorers on this team. Last night’s game was a prime example of that as both Ty Lawson and Raymond Felton were looking more to score as opposed to setting up their teammates. Had they done that the game might have had a different outcome.
Them Hawks looked good last night! I think that was the best game I’ve seen them play together all year. I was very impressed with their effort on both ends of the floor but more specifically the defensive end. The trade for Hinrich seems to have (at least one for night) injected some new life into the players and hopefully they can keep up this kind of play heading into the playoffs
is it me or kobe is only superstar who doesn’t look for excuses? if he plays hurt and looses, he just says they played bad or something like that. never mentions any problem he has and when reporters ask him about knee, finger, back… its always: i’m fine, next question.
Why the heck is lil Wayne at every Heat gamea all of a sudden. This dude is suppose to be a Laker fan and 1 of Kobes biggest fans but yet hes on the front row of every Heat game praying that Wade and Lebron wave at him lol. Than Wade was going off last night and dude is up clapping and cheering??? I’m like WTF??? I thought he said that he was not rooting for the Heat but i guess since Bron and Wade said hello at the next game, he change his mind and hes seems like a Heat convert and the Heats biggest fan lol. Dude seems more confused than a female and i think somebody might have drop the Akron Hammer on dude when he was locked.
lil wayne is a true sports fan, and he lives in Miami. I think that about explains it. He can be a homer when he can’t get out to LA and watch “his team”, nothing wrong with that.
I like his sports commentary more than his music. Makes me think he’s nothing like his rapper persona bcuz as far as sports he seems to know his stuff and not be a complete idiot.
So much for the Knicks, Instant Contender in the East.
How many time would we tall you that if it’s Carmelo, it’s the farthest thing to leadership. Yeah, it’s scoring a bunch of points, but fucking leading his team? NO WAY.
Quickly now. What do Kuester, Gaddafi and Mubarak all have in common?
Didn’t the Celtics lose to the Cavs this year too? It’s one game, settle down everyone.
College roommates? Alter boys? Oh wait, I get it.
Can you give me the link to that source?
DEEEEEEEEEEEETROIT BASKETBALL!
what’s with all the unrelated comments on here? Looks like an espn message board
Everybody thats has money got a House in either L.A. or Miami. Im talking about the “Cheering” he was doing after he just said: I aint rooting for those guys??? Dont tell me all the real rappers done died when Tupac and Biggie died and the only 1s left are Jay-z, Snoop, Dre, and Eminum. Please dont tell me that Weezy done joined the fake crew of phony rappers like Waka Flacka. I just cant imagine Poc saying some feminime $hit like what he said and than continueing to go out and support theses cats by helping fill there pockets every game with front row seat tickets and now>>> CHEERING??? Wayne could move to L.A. if he really wanted and cheer for whats suppose to be his favorite team and he wasnt at any Heat games>>> last year??? What hes doing is the type of fake cat stuff that dudes make diss videos off of. Im going to let Weezy slide though because i know he has been on an emotional roller coaster since being out and thought he was some high profile person like Obama since Obama mentioned him in 1 of his speeches…
@Me I also forgot to say he does know his stuff when it comes to sports and seems like a pretty smart dude and not just sports wise…
@Yoda
I feel the same way, Kobe when he plays bad, he plays bad, maybe an injury bothers him but he just doesnt give a crap. It could hurt his team’s chance, but hey that’s the guy who has 5 rings, are you going to complain?
The Celtics lost to the Cavs in the 2nd game of the season. Before the disastrous losing streak all heard round the world. Very, very different scenarios.
oh yes, kobe is and will always be the ultimate superstar douche. he may have 5 rings but he’s still a spoiled brat douche, not even the celtics and heat with melo and cousins, combined, could measure up with the doucheness.
@Sporty J
“Wayne could move to L.A. if he really wanted and cheer for whats suppose to be his favorite team.”
Maybe he doesn’t want to move to LA. Ever thought of that? Not everyone wants to be in Hollywood. Miami has the mamitas with real ass. LA girls are plastic. You would move to LA just to cheer for your favorite team?? Yeah… you actually suggest that.
“What hes doing is the type of fake cat stuff that dudes make diss videos off of.”
What?! You need to grow up bud. You’ve never changed your mind before? I guess to you, guys who change their mind about SPORTS are pussies. Lol. Pathetic. It’s fuckin sports. I love sports too, but at the end of the day, it’s not that fuckin important. Dude can change his mind any time he wants.
“Im going to let Weezy slide though… ”
^^^ That’s nice of you. I’m sure Wayne appreciates it.
and BTW, what is a “real rapper” to you?? you list Snoop, Dre, Em, and Jay-Z but they’ve all done some pretty hypocritical things in their careers. “Death of Autotune” released at the same time as other Jay-Z songs that use autotune. Dre is a fuckin producer and he don’t even write his own lyrics. Snoop is not “real”. He has image consultants for different ventures. and Em, well that dude starts fake beefs to cause a buzz before every album he’s ever released. Get real bud. Get off that “keep it real” shit. Anybody that expects others to “keep it real” are trying to hold a fake image themself. Grow up.