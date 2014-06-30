“Band For Bron” Movement Includes Entire Church

LeBron James is set to become a free agent in a matter of hours. Though all signs point to the world’s best player re-signing with the Miami Heat, many teams are nevertheless preparing pitches to lure him their way. If participants of the “Band For Bron” movement have anything to say about it, though, James will be spending the next few seasons in South Florida.

ESPN West Palm started a twitter account called @BandForBron asking Heat fans to wear headbands in honor of James. The response has been encouraging to say the least. Even a local congregation got in on the act.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Awesome.

Miami clearly loves LeBron; the question now is whether or not he loves it back. We’ll find out soon enough.

(H/T Bleacher Report)

What do you think of ‘Band for Bron?’

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.