Barkley On Commercial’s Blooper Reel: “I’m Like A F**king Robert DeNiro”

Houston Rockets guard and likely Team USA member James Harden stars in an amusing Foot Locker ad with Charles Barkley that stresses the importance of a short memory. Given the just-released blooper reel from the commercial’s production, that knowledge is surely something Barkley put to use during filming.

Shooting a spot with Barkley seems as funny and ridiculous as you’d expect. It’s a credit to Harden that he was able to act effectively at all.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Our favorite part? “I hope you’re paying attention to this because I’m like a f**king Robert DeNiro.” We’re not so sure about that, but it’s good to know Barkley’s unique sense of humor pervades the Inside the NBA set.

Here’s the full Foot Locker ad, which also features Scottie Pippen.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.