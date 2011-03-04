Baron Davis & Byron Scott Are Out Of Their Minds

The best point guard in the NBA debate is one of my favorites. On any given night, you could make the argument that Player A is better than Player B, depending on the situation and criteria you’re looking at. But one point guard whose name never enters this conversation is Baron Davis. Try telling that to him or his new coach Byron Scott, who called Davis one of the NBA’s top five point guards when healthy.
“I believe so,” Davis said when asked if he agrees with Scott. “I love the game, I study the game, I see the game with a different set of eyes than a lot of other guys.
“If I get 100 percent, it’s gonna be problems for a lot of other people in the league,” Davis said, laughing.
And laugh he should. Just looking at the 2011 NBA All-Star Game roster, Derrick Rose, Rajon Rondo, Chris Paul, Deron Williams and Russell Westbrook are all better than Davis, and you have to throw guys like Steve Nash, Chauncey Billups and Tony Parker in that mix as well.
Of all the point guards in the NBA, where would you rank Baron Davis?
1. Paul
2. Williams
3. Rose
4. Rondo
5. Nash
6. Westbrook
7. Parker
8. Billups
9. Curry
10. Baron Davis
Baron could be the most talented point guard out of all those guys, but his best days are behind him. If this question came up in 2002 then when healthy he was in the discussion, but he was lazy then too. The guy definitely had all the tools.
Don’t front Baron Davis is nice, when in shape he is a problem for every guard out there. Now having said that being an out of shape NBA point guard is unacceptable, but he has gotten into better shape as the year has progressed.
he is out of shape or not healthy almost since his rookie days so…
what’s next, alonzo gee is the next alonzo mourning?
i’ll be amazed if baron can make anything happen in cleveland… just look at how happy mo will is at the clippers right now… you got griffin on the blocks and eric gordon in the wings… that’s about as nice of a combo for any pg to throw to in the league (knicks are nice too)… can’t help but think the clips are a great situation for mo will… someone who wants to get his but doesn’t want to be the man… having control of the ball but with two very reliable options in front of him is awesome…
i wouldn’t be surprised if top pgs all want to go to ny over heats this summer because while both amare and melo needs the ball, they’re happy running to their spots and getting the pass, while the big 3 on the heat needs the ball in their hands to ‘create’ a shot… and i think the clips would be the poor man’s knicks with griffin/gordon… sterling should sign mowill to the midlevel next season…
If Eddy Curry was in shape, he’d be a good center. If, if, if, if, if. Baron Davis is NOT a top five point guard, not even top ten right now.
damn, Shakers…Baron is better than Kidd?
@7,
+1,
not sure if davis now is > andre miller, tyreke evans, john wall, calderon, or even brandon jennings…
Forget “better” or “talented,” if I’m just saying which PG I’d rather have running my team, I would take Rose, Rondo, Kidd, T-Mac (yes), Curry, CP3, Deron, Chauncey, Jameer, Nash, Dre Miller, Parker, Westbrook and Wall before Baron. Maybe Lawson, Collison and Jennings too, but their turnovers and shot selection scares me sometimes. So that puts Baron about 15th for me. I just don’t trust him.
if yao ming wasn’t hurt he would be the best center in the game.
if michael jordan didn’t age he would be the best player still in the league.
if i had lebron’s money i wouldn’t be working.
what’s his point now?
REAL TALK: I AGREE With BYRON and BARON 100% …I Been A B.D. FAN Since UCLA and I’ve Seen His HIGHEST HIGHS Before The INJURIES and His LOWEST LOWS After The INJURIES Thru-Out His CAREER. and If You’re OLD ENOUGH and Watched Him PLAY IN HIS PRIME and Even Right Now Since He’s In BETTER SHAPE Then He Was In The Beginning… You Would NOT DISAGREE At All With That Statement, Cause B.D. PLAYGROUND POINT-GUARD MIXED WITH NBA POINT GUARD MENTALITY MADE HIM RUTHLESS Cause It Was A RARE COMBINATION… So When People Say He’s Not BETTER Than ROSE or WESTBROOK… Ya’ll Seem To Have FORGOT… HE WAS ROSE and WESTBROOK BEFORE THEY WAS ROSE and WESTBROOK, HIM and STEVE FRANCIS.
@11
HEY BRO I THINK YOU HAVE THE CAPS LOCK ON.
Baron Davis isnt in the top tier of points
DWilliams
CPaul
DRose
RWestbrook
TParker
CBillups
RRando
After that he can play with the second tier more consistent n u can put him at the top of the 3rd tier…he can guard 1s n 2s and a few 3s dependin on who it is …how many pgs can say that …he can still run a team…he gets 7-8dimes a game….top 5 post up guard..he has the swagger to be the leader when he feels like it
@11,
um… what are baron’s highest highs? let’s not even compare his career to that of jason kidd (both college and pro)… even derrick rose at year three has the same numbers of all star selections as davis… deron williams has a ncaa title and just as many all star selections, chris paul has more all star selections than BD…
i’m not sure if saying that davis was an awesome pg when steve francis or starbury were around helps or hurts that argument… oh yeah, would you honestly have taken bd in his prime over allen iverson in his prime?
i think BD is definitely a capable NBA point guard… all star level when 100% healthy and willing to play, but that doesn’t crack the top tier pg list
bd can guard 1s and 2s and 3s? (but depending on who it is!?)
yeah,
he can lock down fisher, jodie meeks, and shane battier… he can probably guard hasheem thabeet…
but who else mentioned in either the article or in the comments section can’t guard 1s, 2s and 3s, (depending on who it is)
@hakasan when i was speakin on depends i was just talkin bout 3s….he can guard any 1 or 2 in the league better than all the points on a consistent level when he feels like it
you really think bd at his best can guard any 1/2s better than jkidd/drose/westbrook/tyreke evens/ at their best?
westbrook n tyreke r in the convo…jkidd can for moments…drose is one of the worst pg defender in the league ….but even if u think all 4 …he still top 5
I don’t think Deron Williams has an NCAA championship. They lost to UNC that year. But yeah, Boom Dizzle ain’t a top 5 PG…
love baron man, i remember those golden state days where he was on and off healthy, but still fun as hell to watch. gooood DAMN when he crowned one on kerilinko (?) i think the entire bay area shit their collective pants. i unno where he ranks today, but i still enjoy watchin b diddy put in work
easily one of the most talented to come trhough the NBA. Deron Williams size Drose quickness…dude coulda been great!
this is like hitting a house party and finding out they only have one kinda drink bcz somebody forgot to do a beer/liquor run. u start trying to find why u like whatever they serving..until you cant take the self-delusion any more.
for the record this guy coulda been an all time great. effort,effort,effort…show up to work like u give a shyt.
Baron peaked in 8th grade. Byron Scott took a job with dumba$$ Anderson Varejao as his best player. They are both jokes of overrated talent as a player and coach respectively. I would take half the backup PGs in the league over baron and his taco bell diet and overabundance of 3 point shots and turnovers.
Could’ve been the greatest PG of this era but was too busy making films. Went wrong after Charlotte, almost got back on-track at GS then went to LA and that’s a wrap.
Had a combo of quickness, speed, hops, vision, size, strength, D and had streaky range that out of the current breed of PG’s only D-Will could match.
The guy has all the tools and talent but he let it slip.
He was given a good opportunity in LA and he still let it slip.
When D. Will took his soul while he was in Golden State I was done talking about B. Diddy as top 5 anything…except shit eaters. And Im a Cali dude, and I love B. Diddy, but…he aint top 5 anymore
If you still think Chris Paul is nicer than Deron Williams….KILL YOURSELF, or just watch a fucking basketball game or something
@ctkennedy
Steve Nash is not top tier anymore for you? i understand that his not the best, but not even top tier?
Everybody is crazy about the new guys like Rose and Westbrook but seems to forget about the sage veterans.
P.S. I love the “new guys”, to.
SEASON AVERAGE:
1999-00: 6 PPG 4 RPG 2 APG (82 GAMES PLAYED)
2000-01: 13 PPG 5 RPG 7 APG (82 GAMES PLAYED)
2001-02: 18 PPG 4 RPG 8 APG (82 GAMES PLAYED)
2002-03: 17 PPG 3 RPG 6 APG (50 GAMES PLAYED)
2003-04: 22 PPG 4 RPG 7 APG (67 GAMES PLAYED)
2004-05: 18 PPG 3 RPG 7 APG (18 GAMES PLAYED)
2004-05: 19 PPG 3 RPG 8 APG (28 GAMES PLAYED)
2005-06: 18 PPG 4 RPG 9 APG (54 GAMES PLAYED)
2006-07: 20 PPG 4 RPG 8 APG (63 GAMES PLAYED)
2007-08: 21 PPG 4 RPG 7 APG (82 GAMES PLAYED)
2008-09: 15 PPG 4 RPG 7 APG (65 GAMES PLAYED)
2009-10: 15 PPG 3 RPG 8 APG (75 GAMES PLAYED)
2010-11: 13 PPG 2 RPG 7 APG (43 GAMES PLAYED)
PLAYOFF AVERAGE:
1999-00: 6 PPG 1 RPG 1 APG
2000-01: 17 PPG 4 RPG 6 APG
2001-02: 22 PPG 7 RPG 8 APG
2002-03: 20 PPG 3 RPG 8 APG
2003-04: 18 PPG 4 RPG 7 APG
2006-07: 25 PPG 4 RPG 6 APG
And My Point Is and Proves: You Can Say Whatever You Want and Think About B.D. Cause Everybody Is Entitled To Their Own Opinion But “NUMBERS DON’T LIE” They Show and Prove When He’s 100% …He’s In The Top POINT GUARD LIST PERIOD Wether You Think So or Not.
@thanatos1521
u can make a argument for nash…but i dont think he changes your gameplan on havin to guard him…he depends too much on others to get things done for me(pick n rolls n his teammates bein hot from the field)…on d u got to hide him at times with that said i dont think he as bad as they make him out to be….u cant start at the one to me n not be worst a fuck on d
When he’s 100 percent, Boom is no worse than a top 10 PG in the league. And I am a big westbrook fan but the only true advantage he has over baron is his freakish athleticism.
How soon people forget. This guy was in the debate for best PG during his best years. Baron Davis has the same package of game that Westbrook and DRose has but Baron is a better passer than those two.
Barons game is easily top 5 if he’s healthy.
lets not go too far with the passing skills, he’s just a more flashier passer than rose and westbrook. His career assists numbers are pretty similar to both of those guys at the same age and they have years to steadily improve in that aspect. plus to never average at least 10 assists during his seasons with the warriors, who were and still are an uptempo offense kind of supports my argument about his superior passing to those two
I never really considered Baron Davis a true point guard, he’s more of a combo, but now he’s just an alley opp passing guard.