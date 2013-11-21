Baron Davis Stars In “Save The Last Dance” Parody

#Funny or Die #Video
11.20.13 5 years ago

Baron Davis is not coming back to an NBA backcourt near you. The former All-Star turned journeyman is pretty much done as a player, but he’s continuing to dip his hand into acting. This Funny or Die parody of Save the Last Dance gives him a chance to show off his comedic chops.

We had to ask our lady friend what exactly Save the Last Dance is about. Rather than get into it, we’ll just show you, “Save the Last Dunk,” a much more entertaining spoof.

“The entire movie is in the trailer.” Perfect.

