Remember when Stephen Curry‘s unbelievable Game 6 performance against the Nuggets got the NBA Jam experience? It got done again with Nate Robinson‘s epic second half run against Miami earlier this week. And this time, they actually have the smoke and fire. This is perfect.

Will LeBron guard Robinson in Game 2?

