Because It Was Necessary: Combining Stephen Curry’s Game 6 With NBA Jam

05.03.13 5 years ago

During the third quarter of Golden State’s series-clinching Game 6 win last night, Stephen Curry was on fire. So it was only fitting today that we get a replay of his incredible shooting run backed with an audio track from the legendary video game, NBA Jam. Everything about this video is on point… except for the flames. If they could’ve had the nets light on fire, this would’ve been the best video of the postseason.

