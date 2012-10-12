Behold: Glen Davis’ Music Debut – “Big Baby Gon’ Turn It Up”

Oh boy. First thing’s first: We came across what appears to be Glen “Big Baby” Davis‘ music debut yesterday afternoon when we were introduced to the following three minutes of excellence entitled “Big Baby Gon’ Turn It Up.”

And you CANNOT experience that song without then watching this video Baby made of himself dancing to his song:

THOUGHTS?

