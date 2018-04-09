Ben Simmons Is ‘100 Percent’ Convinced That He’s The Rookie Of The Year

#Philadelphia 76ers #Ben Simmons
Associate Editor
04.09.18

Getty Image

The Rookie of the Year race is coming down to the final days, as Sixers guard Ben Simmons and Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell have been fantastic down the stretch run of the season. While both dudes have an argument for why they should be named the league’s best rookie, Simmons doesn’t think there’s any debate as to who will get the honor.

Simmons sat down with Chris Haynes of ESPN to discuss, among other things, the Rookie of the Year award. Unsurprisingly, the Sixers’ maestro believes he’s taking the award back to Philly.

“Who would I pick? Me, 100 percent,” Simmons told ESPN at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Philadelphia on Saturday.

“I think I have been playing solid all year,” he continued. “If you look at the numbers, you will see. People who know the game know.”

Obviously Simmons isn’t going to sit there and say he doesn’t deserve the award and it has to go to Mitchell, but this is still a rather firm statement by the Sixers’ rookie. Simmons went even further and said that he hasn’t even had his interest piqued by any other rookie this season, but his reasoning makes it sound like he wasn’t necessarily taking a shot at Mitchell.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Ben Simmons
TAGSben simmonsdonovan mitchellPHILADELPHIA 76ERSUTAH JAZZ

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 3 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 3 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP