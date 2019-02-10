Ben Simmons Wants To Talk To Magic Johnson About Being A ‘Big Guard’ If The League Allows

02.10.19 34 mins ago

Getty Image

When Ben Simmons took the NBA by storm his rookie year it was a little surprising to see, as it’s rare for young point guards to take to the league with such apparent ease.

Listed at 6’10, the giant point guard is one of those players that can play multiple positions and do so many different things that it reminds many longtime NBA fans of another giant point guard. NBA legend, and current President of Basketball Operations for the Lakers, Magic Johnson.

Magic’s a Hall of Famer and he reached that point by being one of the most unique players ever. A player like Simmons could learn so much by talking about basketball with him. The problem is that as president of the Lakers, Johnson has some obvious interests outside of just making Simmons a better player that could lead to issues in the two having a discussion. Despite those problems, according to Johnson, Simmons reached out to the Lakers to see if they could arrange a meeting for Johnson to teach Simmons a little bit about being a big guard like he is.

