The Best Bloopers From The 2013-14 NBA Season

With the stress of the playoffs reaching an apogee for fans this weekend (there’s a possabilty of six Game 7’s), what better time to laugh at all the inane things that transpired this year. There was a lot of funny this season, soyou should watch the NBA’s best bloopers from the 2013-14 NBA season.

What’s that? You don’t like bloopers? Who doesn’t like bloopers? This pastiche of the funniest moments from the 2013-14 season is like Shaqtin’ A Fool on PEDs. Enjoy it before the all the anxiety takes over with three possible elimination games tonight and a weekend that could get bonkers with three (so far) Game 7’s tomorrow. Remember though, the NBA really is where amazing(ly funny) happens.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(H/T Brobible)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.