The Best From The LeBron James Twitter Q & A

Well since I'm up and for the ones that's up as well. Q & A for 15 mins. Go!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2014
Aight, here we go:
This is why LeBron hairline jokes are for “eight-year-olds, dude.”
"@myroooon: @KingJames is your hairline a sensitive topic for you?"(Not at all. My pops screwed me with this hairline. Dang it! Haha)
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2014
Ugh, come on LeBron, you know I this guy’s art sometimes annoys me.
"@mac1508: @KingJames favorite rapper besides Jay-Z"(@Drake)
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2014
"@ryanfarley12: @KingJames what's your favourite ever moment in basketball?"(Winning A Championship)
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2014
If he had tweeted this next one more than three years ago, people would have jumped all over him for it. Thank God we live in a different time now:
"@McKeeK2: @KingJames Do you ever feel nervous before a game??"(All the time!)
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2014
We’re actually a little surprised about this next admission, but we sort of agree. Brandon Knight and Kris Humphries can attest to this:
"@CodyLevine: @KingJames would you go up and try and block a Blake griffin dunk?"(I ain't crazy! I know my limitations)
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2014
"@lisskie: @KingJames who is the funniest guy on the team?"(JJ aka Champ)
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2014
"@tonyxabboud: @KingJames who's the loudest on the team? Lol"(@easyst0)
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2014
We had no idea LeBron was an EPL fan?
"@cada22: @KingJames wat professional team do u have the most love for? Other than the heat."(@LFC)
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2014
We agree with this next triumvirate.
"@andytrinh_: @KingJames who do you think is the greatest in-game dunker of all time?"(Vince, Nique, MJ)
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2014
This is the perfect response to a pretty silly question about Kobe:
"@Tehwithouttarik: @KingJames do you think Kobe Bryant is good ?"(What! Did u think Jaws was a huge shark? Exactly)
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2014
"@Vuwop: @KingJames Do you think Derick Roses prime is over with after his recent injuries?"(Absolutely not)
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2014
"@MLGFuMe: @KingJames who is your favorite NFL player?"(Prime Time!)
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2014
"@AYTCATO: @KingJames is Kevin hart really that funny in person?"(He's out of his mind! Hahaha)
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2014
