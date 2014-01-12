The Best From The LeBron James Twitter Q & A

Well since I'm up and for the ones that's up as well. Q & A for 15 mins. Go! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2014

In the early morning hours following Miami’s second straight loss in New York,finally landed in Miami. Despite the disappointing road trip to New York City, James was still in pretty good spirits at a little over five a.m. ET. So he decided to do a 15 minute question and answer session on Twitter. We culled some of his best reponses for you after the jump, and some are pretty revealing.

Aight, here we go:

This is why LeBron hairline jokes are for “eight-year-olds, dude.”

"@myroooon: @KingJames is your hairline a sensitive topic for you?"(Not at all. My pops screwed me with this hairline. Dang it! Haha) — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2014

Ugh, come on LeBron, you know I this guy’s art sometimes annoys me.

"@ryanfarley12: @KingJames what's your favourite ever moment in basketball?"(Winning A Championship) — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2014

If he had tweeted this next one more than three years ago, people would have jumped all over him for it. Thank God we live in a different time now:

"@McKeeK2: @KingJames Do you ever feel nervous before a game??"(All the time!) — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2014

We’re actually a little surprised about this next admission, but we sort of agree. Brandon Knight and Kris Humphries can attest to this:

"@CodyLevine: @KingJames would you go up and try and block a Blake griffin dunk?"(I ain't crazy! I know my limitations) — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2014

"@lisskie: @KingJames who is the funniest guy on the team?"(JJ aka Champ) — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2014

We had no idea LeBron was an EPL fan?

"@cada22: @KingJames wat professional team do u have the most love for? Other than the heat."(@LFC) — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2014

We agree with this next triumvirate.

"@andytrinh_: @KingJames who do you think is the greatest in-game dunker of all time?"(Vince, Nique, MJ) — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2014

This is the perfect response to a pretty silly question about Kobe:

"@Tehwithouttarik: @KingJames do you think Kobe Bryant is good ?"(What! Did u think Jaws was a huge shark? Exactly) — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2014

"@Vuwop: @KingJames Do you think Derick Roses prime is over with after his recent injuries?"(Absolutely not) — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2014

"@AYTCATO: @KingJames is Kevin hart really that funny in person?"(He's out of his mind! Hahaha) — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2014

