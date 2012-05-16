Best New Ink: A Dude Covers His Back With A Michael Jordan & Dennis Rodman Tattoo

#Ink #Michael Jordan #Chicago Bulls
05.16.12 6 years ago

Along the same lines as that bro who wanted to express himself as the only living member of Spurs Nation by getting Tony Parker, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili etched into his haircut as well as the girl who felt the need to cover herself in Gary Payton glory, we have here another crazy fan.

This is dope, but he might as well continue: Get everyone from the last Bulls championship season. Now that would be something special.

via TBJ

Is this the best tattoo you’ve seen of the Bulls?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ink#Michael Jordan#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDENNIS RODMANInkMichael Jordan

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP