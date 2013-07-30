Best Of NBA Instagram: LeBron James Posts Offseason Workout

If you’re not following most of the NBA on Instagram, something’s wrong. There are enough characters there to fill up hours of your day. After we posted J.R. Smith singing and Russell Westbrook dancing by himself, John Wall took the next step and started dancing by himself in the street. Now, check out what LeBron James is up to this summer.

You’d be surprised how many two-time champions take the summer to chill and go on vacation. But when he’s not chilling with Dr. Dre, LeBron is still in the gym.

