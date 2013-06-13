Thinking of Betting on Game 4 of the NBA Finals? You should Know This About the Miami Heat

06.13.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Obviously, betting is something we do not condone here at Dime. But … if you were to be considering putting down some of your hard-earned money on tonight’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs, here’s a stat that you should know:

The Heat have not lost consecutive games in more than five months. And when they do lose? They come out the next game with a vengeance, winning every single contest by double digits.

Check out this info from the AP:

The Heat lost consecutive games twice in December, then again on Jan. 8 and Jan. 10. Starting with that 92-90 loss in Portland, the Heat are 11-0 after being beaten, and here are the margins of victory, in order: 29, 17, 20, 15, 19, 10, 37, 18, 11, 23 and now 19.

That’s right â€” every loss for the past five months has been answered by a double-digit win. Average victory margin in those contests: 19.8 points.

11-0 with an average margin of victory of almost 20 points per game after a loss.

Buckle up, Spurs.

