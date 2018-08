Blake Griffin and Zach Randolph do not like each other one bit. Watch this wrestling match they got into in the third quarter – elbows, noogies and Zach puts his hand on Blake’s throat while they’re on the ground. This could have been so much worse so easily:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook