Blake Griffin, Brandon Jennings headline 2011 NBA Dunk Contest

Conventional wisdom used to say big men didn’t do well in dunk contests. Never mind that Larry Nance, Shawn Kemp, Amar’e Stoudemire and Dwight Howard stood as notable exceptions to the rule — the NBA’s All-Star Weekend event has generally been reserved for lanky wings and explosive guards.
Not so much this year. As first reported by the Los Angeles Times, the 2011 NBA dunk contest field is full of big guys: Blake Griffin (6-10), Serge Ibaka (6-11) and JaVale McGee (7-0) are on the preliminary list, along with 6-1 point guard Brandon Jennings.
On paper, it looks like a good one. I’ve been watching Jennings dunk since he was a sophomore in high school, and back then he was doing windmills off the bounce and backwards crams. As a dunker, he reminds me a little of Dee Brown. McGee is a highlight-reel regular with his alley-oop finishes and tip dunks, Ibaka has been compared to a young Kemp with his athletic ability, and Griffin has been arguably the most exciting player in the NBA this year.
Notable in their absence from the early reports: three-time dunk champ Nate Robinson, Dunk of the Year candidate J.R. Smith, and of course, LeBron James.
Keep in mind, this field is not yet confirmed. The League is planning another dunk-off like they did last year between DeMar DeRozan and Eric Gordon for the official fourth spot. Which means one of the aforementioned four dunkers is not a lock for the actual contest. Some names being thrown around for that other dunk-off spot have been Will Bynum and Josh McRoberts.
Who is your pick?
Brandan Jennings?!? WTH
Failure. Rather see Shannon give it another go…not saying he can’t bang, because he can, but hasn’t he been gimpy all year? The should have just added another Big and made it the tallest dunk contest (no contest with Griffin there).
Serge is a great athlete, but a dunk contest dunker??? Come on. Who gets paid to put this together..damn
Hmm, Ibaka and McGee? Still think J.R. will compete.
Brandon Jennings…….. Whaaaaaaaaaaaaa???
Really, Ibaka and Jennings. As Marc Jaclson would say, NBA you’re better than that.
Griffin is a no-brainer and Mcgee I can live with but the other two, give me a break.
What about Rose, Westbrook, Lebron (who says hes 50-50), Gay, Igoudala, Jr smith, Terrance Williams, Derrick Favors OR how about giving Derozan another shot, he had the best dunk of last years competition. I’d even throw in Budinger or Mcroberts over those two for the white fans.
Of course I’m going to watch the contest because Griffin is in it, but getting I’m tired of these crappy NBA dunk contests, with no-name, mediocre dunkers (e.g Shannon Brown). I want big names in the contest, players that are actually relevant in the NBA, not bench riding bums. However, there is an exception for bench riding bums if they have the potential to do something spectacular (as in the case with Mcgee).
PLEASE NBA, fix the contest.
P.S, it would be nice if you scrapped the stupid Horse, and team challenge and instead increased the number of dunk contestants to 6 or 8 like the good old days. If you are going to let WNBA players participate in All-Star weekend, you might as well let Kenny dobbs, Tdub and Air up There participate as well. At least those three would bring something to the table, making us want to stay glued to the TV instead of taking extended bathroom breaks or going on beer runs.
Apparently they don’t know Brandon Jennings is a nasty dunker.
Igoudala or J.R. Smith.
Honestly, whats with the infatuation on small dunkers. I love me some Jennings but in the dunk contest, really?
Blake is a no brainer, dude might pull off some monster shit and have an all time contest. McGee I can live with, looks like he could do some good stuff as well.
Ibaka? Nah, too stiff and not in the dunk contest mold. Why not throw in Westbrook? He looks like he should be out there and I’d much rather have him than Jennings.
Too me some combination of Rudy/AI2/JR/T-Will have to be there. Shit even McRoberts could show up Ibaka in the contest.
Will Bynum allday but it doesnt matter because Blake (Poster Child) Griffin is gonna win
Id like to see Will The Thrill Bynum in the contest. I think he could do some damage!
lets see iggy
Why all the hate? Jennings is gonna do something filthy returning to the west coast he’ll have some fam in the crowd for sure. For all you who don’t know the little guy can throw down and he’s creative as hell. Serge is amazing atheletically but prolly won’t do anything cool would definetly perfer to see JR in there cuz thats all he likes to do besides jack 3s. Lil Will would also be sick in the dunk contest would love to see the even smaller man pull off something nasty seriously check out some of the stuff he was doing in high school and for his size simply amazing. Mcgee will also be fun to watch simply cuz he’s so damn big and long but of course Blake will prolly win cuz he’s awesome and its in LA.
Amare was surprisingly good, Dwight Howard was always overhyped, and Nate won mainly because of his size. Dunk contest hasn’t been the same since Iguodala got robbed :(
^^^^^^HATER^^^^^^
i nominate javale for the nate robinson/birdman most fails in a dunk contest award.
Blake is going to put a brick wall in front of the rim and break through that -ish… or bring the entire Knicks team to the contest and do what he did…
Westbrook is a must, also this heyword kid from Utah has shown he can cram on cats. Shannon needs a shot at redemption. J.R Smith needs to be in there. Why is Dr Nasty on there???
No Steve Blake??? Are you kidding me???
How can they not have DeRozan & Gordon in there two products who played a lot of ball in LA.
I can’t see Jennings (great dunker) in the contest because the guy is recovering from foot surgery. You can’t think the Bucks organization will be ok’ing that. Way to risky when you’ve got to be thinking playoff run.
Make the contest head to head to spice it up with 8 dunkers I’m the field. That would bring out the best.
Griffin, T-Will, Nick Young, A.I., J.R., Derozan, Budinger and Ibaka/Javale/gordon. Who wouldn’t wanna see that. And the winner goes head to head vs Dwight for money bonus
boringggggggggggg. this aint a dunk contest, sounds like a coronation for BG. oh wait, no complains here…
Beasley.
Beasly already lost to Griffin in the McDonalds dunk contest
Look people, the NBA can’t just choose around random players to be in the dunk contest. The player has to send a request and the NBA then chooses who will be in the contest. I am kinda disappointed JR Smith is not in it. Dude would be the only guy who would stand a chance against Blake Griffin
cant believe how many sleepin on Brandon Jennings. if Blake Griffin somehow fuck up Jennings is my favorite to win. kid got crazy hops.
Deandre Jordan fool. Third in the league in dunks.
love the line-up, i just came on here to see how many ppl would bitch and moan for stupid reasons about why they hate it
think about it this way, in recent dunk contests have guards made it worth watching? don’t know about anyone else on here but i’m a little sick of seeing krypto nate stink it up and still somehow win
if lebron wants to prove he’s not a pussy he needs to be in the dunk contest vs. Griffin
Wow, so it’s called the Blake Griffin Dunk contest now?
Hmm, that was my first reaction though. I mean, the lesser guys (Mgee, Ibaka) would probably dunk with more fire as this is the only chance they’re gonna shine in national TV.
But I’m still picking Blake.
They really need to get D ROSE in derrr…
D ROSE be bangin on dem cats…
Did everyone suffer a severe case of amnesia????
WTF is this wack shit about JR SMITH.
Dude was already in a previous dunk contest and did jack all.
On that note, IGGY = WACK, GAY = WACK, NATE = WACK.
shiiit……
Jennings ist a recipe for disaster!
broken foot/inured, bad dunk resume, highlight reel does not impress a moment, for his size he dones not jump high enough,…who picked him????? where is lebron – he was considering again agaiN AND AGAIN, RIGHt?
Boooooooo…this list sux (Except BG). There are very view bigman that are exciting to watch in a dunk contest. And as for BJ, broken foot and I havent seen a dunk from him that I thought was worthy of even being mentioned for the contest! Its getting worst and worst every year!
Get 4 NBA guys to Dunk off against guys from Team Flight Brothers… That would be sick!!!!
no offence but this site has been kinda weak for the last couple of weeks. wats happenin?
How does Brandon Jennings look, that he’s resting from an injury/surgery, but he performs in the Dunk Contents. I guess it’s not going to make it worse, but what message does that send and what does it say about Jennings? Screw whether or not he can actually dunk well. I’m sure he could.