Blake Griffin, Brandon Jennings headline 2011 NBA Dunk Contest

#LeBron James #Dwight Howard #Blake Griffin
01.05.11 8 years ago 36 Comments

Conventional wisdom used to say big men didn’t do well in dunk contests. Never mind that Larry Nance, Shawn Kemp, Amar’e Stoudemire and Dwight Howard stood as notable exceptions to the rule — the NBA’s All-Star Weekend event has generally been reserved for lanky wings and explosive guards.

Not so much this year. As first reported by the Los Angeles Times, the 2011 NBA dunk contest field is full of big guys: Blake Griffin (6-10), Serge Ibaka (6-11) and JaVale McGee (7-0) are on the preliminary list, along with 6-1 point guard Brandon Jennings.

On paper, it looks like a good one. I’ve been watching Jennings dunk since he was a sophomore in high school, and back then he was doing windmills off the bounce and backwards crams. As a dunker, he reminds me a little of Dee Brown. McGee is a highlight-reel regular with his alley-oop finishes and tip dunks, Ibaka has been compared to a young Kemp with his athletic ability, and Griffin has been arguably the most exciting player in the NBA this year.

Notable in their absence from the early reports: three-time dunk champ Nate Robinson, Dunk of the Year candidate J.R. Smith, and of course, LeBron James.

Keep in mind, this field is not yet confirmed. The League is planning another dunk-off like they did last year between DeMar DeRozan and Eric Gordon for the official fourth spot. Which means one of the aforementioned four dunkers is not a lock for the actual contest. Some names being thrown around for that other dunk-off spot have been Will Bynum and Josh McRoberts.

Who is your pick?

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Dwight Howard#Blake Griffin
TAGSAMARE STOUDEMIREBLAKE GRIFFINBRANDON JENNINGSDee BrownDEMAR DEROZANDimeMagDWIGHT HOWARDERIC GORDONJ.R. SmithJAVALE MCGEEJOSH MCROBERTSLarry NanceLatest NewsLeBron JamesNATE ROBINSONSERGE IBAKASHAWN KEMPWILL BYNUM

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP