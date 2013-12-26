Blake Griffin Calls The Warriors “Cowardly” Following Ejection

Following his ejection during the last Christmas Day game on Wednesday night, Clippers forward Blake Griffin didn’t hold back with reporters. He described the events that led to his ejection as “cowardly basketball,” almost guaranteeing another exciting game when these two teams face off for the third time on January 30 next year.

The Warriors won a close game, 105-103, after Stephen Curry finally found the bucket to score nine points in the final 10 minutes after only scoring six in the previous 38. Klay Thompson swooped in to block Chris Paul, and Jamal Crawford missed a game-winning three-pointer as time expired to clinch the important home victory for the Dubs. But it was the events with more than 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter that led to Griffin’s comments after the game.

Via ESPN Los Angeles’ Arash Markazi:

“If you look at it, I didn’t do anything and I got thrown out of the game,” Griffin said. “It all boils down to they fell for it. To me, that’s cowardly. That’s cowardly basketball.” Griffin was ejected with 10:43 left in the fourth quarter after getting tangled up with Andrew Bogut in the paint and trying to get free. Bogut was given a flagrant foul 1 while Griffin received a technical foul, his second of the night after receiving a technical at the end of the third for for talking to Draymond Green after Green elbowed him. Green was ejected for a flagrant 2. “Instead of just playing straight up and playing a game it got into something more than that and it’s unfortunate because you want to play a team head-to-head,” Griffin said. “You don’t want to start playing other games and playing cowardly basketball.”

Clippers coach Doc Rivers echoed Griffin’s sentiments, but stopped short of calling it cowardly.

“Honestly, I thought we were just kicking their butts and they went to something else, to be honest,” Rivers said. “But that’s fine.”

Bogut even got into it with Chris Paul following the end of the game.

The bad blood is brewing when these two Western Conference teams face off, and we can’t wait until the next time they face off on January 30th in Oakland. Whether Griffin meant to or not, describing the Dubs as “cowardly” will not be forgotten.

Do you think the Warriors acted cowardly in their win?

