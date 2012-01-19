Blake Griffin Catches A One-Handed Oop From Randy Foye

01.19.12 7 years ago 4 Comments

The description on this YouTube clip is spot on – the play from last night’s Clippers/Mavs game was like something you’d see in an all-star game.

Blake Griffin obviously steals the show with the crazy finish, but Randy Foye makes this play – the steal, the hustle, and the perfect one-handed, no-look toss to the trailing Griffin:

