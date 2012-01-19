Blake Griffin Catches A One-Handed Oop From Randy Foye

The description on this YouTube clip is spot on – the play from last night’s Clippers/Mavs game was like something you’d see in an all-star game.
Blake Griffin obviously steals the show with the crazy finish, but Randy Foye makes this play – the steal, the hustle, and the perfect one-handed, no-look toss to the trailing Griffin:
Now if Javale tried this in the 1st Q of a close game.. He’d be seein pine!
@Taj
I was kinda thinking the same thing. Foye had no reason to throw that lob. It clearly was showboating as he had an easy layup/dunk himself. Not only that, but the defender was in front of Blake and that could have cause injury.
As a fan though, it’s always nice to see Blake smash down an oop like this. Damn dude can fly.
Yeaa, I guess if you look at the makeup of the 2 teams.. One is hyped up to be making these kinda plays while the other can barely run a set play. That makes it ok in my books!
Griffindor looks like he just keeps going up n up like Vince USED TO do on some of his dunks.
….And some day, sadly, Taj, we will say the same thing about the dunking redheaded beast. Gettin’ old is a beeyotch.