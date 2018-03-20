Getty Image

The Detroit Pistons aren’t going to make the playoffs this season, despite their best efforts in adding a superstar to the roster at the trade deadline in Blake Griffin.

Since a hot start to the Griffin era in Detroit, things have come unglued to the tune of a 4-13 record that has effectively ended their playoff chances. Many have speculated that failure to reach the playoffs will result in some major changes coming in Detroit, namely an ouster of Stan Van Gundy as team president and coach.

The good news for Van Gundy is he at least appears to have the support of his new star, although that still might not be enough to save him. Griffin spoke candidly with The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears recently about the trade and the emotions for him after signing in L.A. under the promise of being a “Clipper for life,” only to be dealt away six months later.