Blake Griffin Finishes An Alley-Oop On John Wall’s Head

As we said in Smack, you could’ve made a top 10 strictly off this game. Dunks galore. John Wall is the type of cat who loves blocking shots. He was sizing people up all game. But what the hell was he doing here? Chris Paul put the dime on the money, and Blake Griffin did what he does best.

Blake Griffin or Shawn Kemp?

