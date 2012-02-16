Blake Griffin Finishes An Alley-Oop On John Wall’s Head

As we said in Smack, you could’ve made a top 10 strictly off this game. Dunks galore. John Wall is the type of cat who loves blocking shots. He was sizing people up all game. But what the hell was he doing here? Chris Paul put the dime on the money, and Blake Griffin did what he does best.
Blake Griffin or Shawn Kemp?
KEMP. But I’m from the 206 so I’m probably biased. Also, it hurts Blake that the clippers announcers are godawful while Kemp had the amazing Kevin Calabro providing the soundtrack for his highlights: [www.youtube.com]
Please. Shawn Kemp. Just the power
Funny how Griff still managed to yell at the ref in the same motion he was dunking, haha. He’s gotta relax a little bit and just play his fucking game. Why he even WANT to go the fucking free throw line? He can’t hit shit from there…
Gotta love the Quake. But gimme Kemp all day, night, and what-the-fuckever…
kemp all day
Kemp caught his wit Style n power.. Griff is all Power.
Kemp!