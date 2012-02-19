Blake Griffin Had 3 Monster Dunks In 1 Game Against The Spurs

Last year Dime told you in issue No. 62 Blake Griffin would find you and dunk on you. Saturday at Staples Center, he seemingly tried to slam on just about everyone when his highlight show, aka the Clippers’ matinee against San Antonio, rolled into Staples Center.
Before the game became about Chris Paul throwing the game away to the Spurs’ Gary Neal to end regulation, it was the three-part Blake Show that had everyone buzzing.
En route to the forward’s first career 20-point, 20-board game (he finished with 22 points and 20 boards), he had a trio of huge throwdowns at the rim that register even on Griffin’s highlight scale. The capper was on a between-the-legs dime from Eric Bledsoe on the break in the third quarter that he finished with both hands.
Slurp slurp slurp
This sounds like a Sidney Deane (Clippers) over Billy Hoyle (Spurs). Spurs looking bad and winning!
funny, blake has 3 big dunks, and tony parker completely dominated chris paul in every aspect of the game, and the spurs won! but blake still has those dunks to fall back on!
Maximising those page views eh?
Too bad this is all Griffen can do.
ok, it wasn’t really necessary to split this into 3pages lol. Thats going a bit overboard.
I agree it was completely unnecessary to split that into 3 pages…what a cheap way to boost your page views. Those last two dunks weren’t anything special anyways (by Blake standards at least)
If anything the spurs deserve 3 BS pages of pub, because they are horribly underrated and have been winning without their best player all season.
too bad those big dunks still only count for two points each!
every time i looked he was crushing huge dunks on the spurs, which considering how unathletic their bigs are, is not really all that impressive of a feat.
amare used to do this constantly in the playoffs, yet the spurs would nearly always come away with the W’s. better to give up a dunk than a 3, ask pop!