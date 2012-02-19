Blake Griffin Had 3 Monster Dunks In 1 Game Against The Spurs

02.19.12 6 years ago 8 Comments
Last year Dime told you in issue No. 62 Blake Griffin would find you and dunk on you. Saturday at Staples Center, he seemingly tried to slam on just about everyone when his highlight show, aka the Clippers’ matinee against San Antonio, rolled into Staples Center.

Before the game became about Chris Paul throwing the game away to the Spurs’ Gary Neal to end regulation, it was the three-part Blake Show that had everyone buzzing.

En route to the forward’s first career 20-point, 20-board game (he finished with 22 points and 20 boards), he had a trio of huge throwdowns at the rim that register even on Griffin’s highlight scale. The capper was on a between-the-legs dime from Eric Bledsoe on the break in the third quarter that he finished with both hands.

