Blake Griffin Introduces The Nike Zoom Hyperdunk 2011

“You have to want it more than the rest. Go big. When you’re playing against the world’s best basketball players, you have to be mentally locked into your game. You have to put in the extra hours when everyone else goes home. You have to fall in love with the process of training to become a better player.” – Blake Griffin
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I’ve always been a fan of the one color shoes. They have swag with hints of obnoxiousness, always a good combination.
I always love the shoes with one color. Part swag, part confidence.
blake looked like a zombie holding the shoes in the 2nd picture. i like the concept of the photo shoot,some old school down in the basement slap shot regatta
real easy to mistake his quads for baseballs
Why is everyone wearing a shooting sleeve now?