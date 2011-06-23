Blake Griffin Introduces The Nike Zoom Hyperdunk 2011

“You have to want it more than the rest. Go big. When you’re playing against the world’s best basketball players, you have to be mentally locked into your game. You have to put in the extra hours when everyone else goes home. You have to fall in love with the process of training to become a better player.” – Blake Griffin

