Blake Griffin Recites #SlamDunkPoetry In Three Hilarious, Emotional Videos

09.15.14 4 years ago

Blake Griffin is the world’s best hoops slammer. And on the stage under the lights, he does grammar with even more glamour.

With that out of the way, watch the Los Angeles Clippers superstar take on poetry in these hilarious videos courtesy of VIZIO.

In three comical online videos, VIZIO brings its tagline “Beautifully Simple” to life by showcasing the beauty Griffin sees in everyday objects near and dear to his heart. Fans see a new side of Blake as he waxes poetic on his mouthguard, bobblehead and tearaway pants for #SlamDunkPoetry.

“Translucent Savior”

“An Exploration Of Self”

“Metamorphosis”

Some of our favorite highlights among a cavalcade of choices:

What do you think?

