The Detroit Pistons made the postseason during the 2018-19 campaign, but before anyone could blink, the team got bounced by the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. All four games were decided by double-digits, and while the Pistons fought valiantly, there was just nothing that they could do against a really good Bucks squad.

It also didn’t help that Griffin, who had the best all-around season of his career, played despite a left knee injury that was so bad he missed Games 1 and 2. In fact, it was believed that Griffin would sit for the entire postseason. His numbers were solid when he played, though, even if he was obviously not 100 percent.

Still, Griffin’s first full year in Detroit went pretty well — beyond his individual success, he played a major role in helping the team get to the playoffs for the first time in three years. Griffin took to Instagram on Tuesday evening and thanked Detroit fans for their support this campaign, promising “we will continue to lay the foundation to bring this franchise back to where it belongs.”