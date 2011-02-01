Blake Griffin, Tyreke Evans lead NBA Rookie Challenge rosters

Did the traditionally least-competitive event of NBA All-Star Weekend just get interesting?
For a long time, the Rookie Challenge was a cleverly masqueraded dunk contest practice session, during which the smarter, stronger, lesser-fatigued Sophomores routinely played tether ball with the pride of the Rookies. But in 2010, the Rookies won. And now those players are Sophomores, and now this year’s Rookies have Blake Griffin and John Wall. This sounds like a job for Magic Johnson: “The Rookie Challenge is BACK, baby!”
ROOKIES
Eric Bledsoe (Clippers)
DeMarcus Cousins (Kings)
Derrick Favors (Nets)
Landry Fields (Knicks)
Blake Griffin (Clippers)
Wes Johnson (Timberwolves)
Greg Monroe (Pistons)
Gary Neal (Spurs)
John Wall (Wizards)
Head coach: Mike Budenholzer (Spurs)
Assistants: Amar’e Stoudemire, Kevin McHale
SOPHOMORES
DeJuan Blair (Spurs)
DeMar DeRozan (Raptors)
Stephen Curry (Warriors)
Tyreke Evans (Kings)
Taj Gibson (Bulls)
Jrue Holiday (76ers)
Serge Ibaka (Thunder)
Brandon Jennings (Bucks)
Wes Matthews (Blazers)
Head coach: (Assistant from team with best record in the East as of Feb. 6)
Assistant coaches: Carmelo Anthony, Steve Kerr
Who do you think will win? Who got snubbed?
rookies win this one i think.
No Evan Turner? Wow…
No Evan Turner or Hasheem Thabeet. Not a good look for #2 overall picks.
no james harden, ty lawson, or darren collison??? but dont know who i would have left off on the sopohs
Honestly I take ET over Bledsoe but I dunno that is a tough call leaving out turner
yea I dont think the sophmores will win
how do the assistant coaches get selected?
Fair list both ways. I think Evan Turner is gonna see this and be veryyyyy pissed and play like a 2nd overall pick should play.
“…..tyreke-evans-lead-nba-rookie-challenge-rosters”
Really?? Steph Curry havin a superior season than Reke and u say he is leading the rosters (along with Blake)!?
Give respect where respect is due
@Josh.
Curry is one of the worst defenders in the L Tyreke is an above average defender who defends 3 positions. Tyreke also has been Injured and sees the other teams best defender Curry doesnt. Tyreke > Curry
Can Blake play the first half as a rookie, then the other half as a soph? Haha
jrue holiday , please
wheres ed davis
Rooks take it with Quake Griffin getting 30-20-5 (15 dunks from J-Wall assists to get the 30 pts, lol) and of course the MVP. I’m glad ET didnt get in…he’s been quite subpar this year.
Also, J-Wall should try to get a quad-double…he got close earlier in the season in a normal game.
Looking forward to the dunks in this one though…a lot of athletes will be out there on display.
Derozan to bring home that trophy, remember he got snubbed last year…
if blake gets picked to play in the all-star game, will a replacement be named?
MUCH more entertaining than the Good Ol Boys Club of perennial All Stars zzz This’ll be the only event i tune in for or try to blag a tkt to ..
