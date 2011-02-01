Blake Griffin, Tyreke Evans lead NBA Rookie Challenge rosters

Did the traditionally least-competitive event of NBA All-Star Weekend just get interesting?

For a long time, the Rookie Challenge was a cleverly masqueraded dunk contest practice session, during which the smarter, stronger, lesser-fatigued Sophomores routinely played tether ball with the pride of the Rookies. But in 2010, the Rookies won. And now those players are Sophomores, and now this year’s Rookies have Blake Griffin and John Wall. This sounds like a job for Magic Johnson: “The Rookie Challenge is BACK, baby!”

ROOKIES

Eric Bledsoe (Clippers)

DeMarcus Cousins (Kings)

Derrick Favors (Nets)

Landry Fields (Knicks)

Blake Griffin (Clippers)

Wes Johnson (Timberwolves)

Greg Monroe (Pistons)

Gary Neal (Spurs)

John Wall (Wizards)

Head coach: Mike Budenholzer (Spurs)

Assistants: Amar’e Stoudemire, Kevin McHale

SOPHOMORES

DeJuan Blair (Spurs)

DeMar DeRozan (Raptors)

Stephen Curry (Warriors)

Tyreke Evans (Kings)

Taj Gibson (Bulls)

Jrue Holiday (76ers)

Serge Ibaka (Thunder)

Brandon Jennings (Bucks)

Wes Matthews (Blazers)

Head coach: (Assistant from team with best record in the East as of Feb. 6)

Assistant coaches: Carmelo Anthony, Steve Kerr

Who do you think will win? Who got snubbed?