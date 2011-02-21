Blake Griffin’s All-Star Kicks: Nike Hyperdunk 2011 “10 Point Oh!”

While originally slated to debut last night during the dunk contest, Blake Griffin decided to save the premiere of the Nike Hyperdunk 2011 “10 Point Oh!” for tonight. And they’re still hot. Check ’em out:
Does that mean he is taking the “Quake Griffen” nickname seriously?
Can’t we just call these the Nike “Quake Griffin’s”???
It’s curious that his own marketing team would write up a blog post all about his potential nicknames on his own website and they don’t even list “Quake Griffin” as a potential nickname used for him.
[blakegriffin.com]
Then two weeks later Nike comes out with an earthquake themed 10.0 on the Richter scale shoe?
Very, very interesting…