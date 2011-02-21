Blake Griffin’s All-Star Kicks: Nike Hyperdunk 2011 “10 Point Oh!”

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Blake Griffin
02.20.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

While originally slated to debut last night during the dunk contest, Blake Griffin decided to save the premiere of the Nike Hyperdunk 2011 “10 Point Oh!” for tonight. And they’re still hot. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Blake Griffin
TAGSALL STARBLAKE GRIFFINNIKENike BasketballNike Hyperdunk 2011Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP