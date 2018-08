We all know Blake Griffin is a funny cat. He can also jump really high. Watch the two characteristics collide in this new Jordan Brand commercial for the Jordan Super.Fly 2, featuring summer hoops and a two-guard named D’arryl Drain.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.