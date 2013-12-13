Blazers’ Aldridge & Lopez Star In Silly Local Car Commercial

The Blazers are coming off another big win at home last night spearheaded by a monster game from LaMarcus Aldridge, and a double-double from summer addition Robin Lopez. The two frontcourt starters recently took time to film a local car commercial, and the results appear to be about as cringeworthy as you’d expect when you ask NBA players to sing a little tune.

Portland doesn’t have any other professional sports teams besides the Blazers, so the players are bigger in Portland than they might be in, say, New York. Still, maybe McLoughlin Auto Mall could have hired someone to work on Aldrige and Lopez’s pitch and cadence because their tuneless singing is a bit grating.

During the spot, Lopez also claims McLoughlin Auto Mall (on McLoughlin BLVD) “is the only reason I moved here.” That’s not really accurate, though, asonly reason Lopez moved to Portland is Blazers GM Neil Olshey was smart enough to trade for a center who could protect the rim and rebound while paired with Aldridge at the four.

Still, we have to applaud both Blazers with giving the spot their best go. Here are some bloopers from the spot:

