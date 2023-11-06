robert williams jerami grant
Report: Blazers Center Robert Williams Needs Knee Surgery

The Portland Trail Blazers frontcourt is about to take a major hit, as one of the two veteran centers they acquired during their offseason of wheeling and dealing is about to get surgery. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Robert Williams has to go under the knife to fix a knee injury that he suffered on Sunday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to Wojnarowski, it’s yet to be determined how much time Williams will miss. It is worth mentioning that he injured his right knee, while his left knee was the one that required surgery last offseason.

Williams came to the Blazers as part of the Jrue Holiday trade to the Boston Celtics. His acquisition was something of a surprise, as the Blazers already brought in a center via trade when the team acquired Deandre Ayton in the three-team deal that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. But through the first seven games of the year — six of which have included the former Celtics big man — Portland used Williams in a bench role, where he averaged 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.2 steals in 19.8 minutes per game.

The Blazers have accrued a 3-4 record through the first seven games, and won their first In-Season Tournament game against the Grizzlies.

