Getty Image

The Portland Trail Blazers made the Western Conference Finals last season after a tremendous run that ended at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, and this summer, they retooled the roster some in an effort to raise their ceiling.

Whether those moves were successful or not remains to be seen, but what we know for sure is that Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum are the core of this team and will be for the foreseeable future. Lillard inked a supermax extension this summer to keep him in Portland long-term, an on Tuesday, we learned McCollum had done the same.

As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski relayed, McCollum agreed to a three-year, $100 million deal that extends his current contract to five years, keeping him and Lillard as the star backcourt of Portland through 2024.