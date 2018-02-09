These Poor Blazers Fans Played The Worst Game Of ‘Tic-Tac-Toe’ Ever

#Portland Trail Blazers
02.09.18 4 weeks ago

Two Portland Trail Blazers fans learned the hard way on Thursday that even playing ordinary games is not easy in front of thousands of screaming fans.

On the surface, tic-tac-toe is a pretty simple game with little replay value. If you play it right, you can actually never lose. But that’s why the Portland Trail Blazers complicated things with its in-game contest on Thursday night, requiring their tic-tac-toe contestants to make layups in order to drop Xs and Os down on the board.

Morgan is wearing a Rip City Blazers jersey, while Grace is in the practical winter flannel. These two look ready to go, but it’s clear that both are struggling with their layups early.

