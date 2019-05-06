The Nuggets Topped The Blazers In Another Nail-Biter, Evening The Series In Game 4

05.05.19 40 mins ago

The Blazers and Nuggets have had the most consistently competitive second round series, most notably a four overtime Blazers win in Game 3 in Portland, and Game 4 was no exception, as Denver evened the series at 2-2 with a 116-112 win.

The two teams traded leads throughout the game, with Portland leading by six at the half and Denver charging back to take a seven-point lead going into the fourth quarter. Early on, it was the Damian Lillard show as he had 10 points in the opening period to help the Blazers fight back from an early deficit to take a lead exiting the first, but he was quiet for the next 30 minutes of action.

