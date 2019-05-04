Getty Image

PORTLAND, Ore. — Terry Stotts summed it up best the moment he sat down at the podium.

“I have no idea what happened in the first half, or the second half, or the first three overtimes,” he said. “It was a helluva game. I’ve never been involved in a game like that.”

If you’ve watched the NBA long enough, you think you’ve seen it all. But the 2019 Portland Trail Blazers are on a whole other plane of existence right now, one in which career-defining performances and historical anomalies are just par for the course on a nightly basis.

In their first game back at the Moda Center after Damian Lillard’s world-destroying shot against OKC, we’d all braced ourselves for what we assumed would be a vicious dogfight against a slavering Nuggets team in Game 3, but even all the craziness so far couldn’t have prepared us for what happened on Friday night.

And we’re still not quite sure exactly what we just witnessed. We could give you a collection of facts, how C.J. McCollum, for instance, had the game of his life (Hi Jennifer!), how it was the longest playoff game in nearly 70 years, how the star players on both sides logged a mind-boggling number of minutes as they combined to play a full game-and-a-half of basketball.

Still, none of that would do justice to the sheer insanity of a quadruple overtime playoff game that rode so many tides and swells that we’re still feeling a bit queasy one day later. Just watching it was so mentally and emotionally taxing that the idea of actually participating in something like that is nearly unfathomable. And yet both squads were more than up to the task, each trying to pummel the other into submission and each refusing to budge even an inch as together they waged a battle of attrition that felt as if it could go on forever.

At some point around the third OT, we simply gave up trying to keep track of who had purportedly hit a dagger to seal the win, only to have it erased on the next possession, and the cycle start all over again, and on and on into what we were beginning to fear might be infinity.