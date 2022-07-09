The case can be made that no player needed Summer League more than Portland Trail Blazers lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe. After not playing a minute during the 2021-22 college basketball season as a member of the Kentucky Wildcats, Summer League presented a chance for Sharpe — a 5-star shooting guard prospect in the class of 2021 — to show off his tantalizing skill set.

Unfortunately for Sharpe and the Blazers, his stint in the desert came to an end after a little more than five minutes. Sharpe left Portland’s first game in Las Vegas with a shoulder injury, and on Saturday afternoon, the team released a statement and announced that he will not be able to take the floor again.

An MRI taken yesterday revealed Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe with a small labral tear in his left shoulder, the team announced today. Sharpe will begin immediate rest and rehabilitation. He will miss the remainder of Summer League and will be reevaluated in 10-14 days.

A 6’5, 19-year-old Canadian guard, Sharpe went seventh overall in the 2022 draft. The silver lining to this is that the team did not say he needed surgery, so here’s to hoping that rest and rehab will work out well and Sharpe will be able to take the floor by the time training camp opens up.