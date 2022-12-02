Bol Bol Is Rewriting His NBA Story With The Orlando Magic

We’re a little more than a month into the 2022-23 NBA season. In that time, there is not a single player who has made me double take, grin, guffaw, and throw my hands up in the air as often as Orlando big/wing/guard Bol Bol.

At 7’2 with a legitimate level of fluidity that few that size possess, Bol puts together mesmerizing stretches of play that flirt with being novel and unthinkable. Contextualizing what his play style means is quite difficult, because again, you’re just not accustomed to this from someone the same height as Roy Hibbert.

Bol Bol is outrageous pic.twitter.com/ABZhnUS64P — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) November 29, 2022

Injuries have always inhibited Bol. His one-and-done season at Oregon was limited to nine games before he hurt his foot, while his NBA career has featured nagging injuries throughout. This season, he hasn’t missed a game and has started the last 17 for the Magic.

That he’s even on the court is a win. Prior to this season, particularly after the Detroit voided trade debacle, it seemed like Bol needed a number of things to go right for him to stick around in the league. And here we are!

Bol has played more minutes this season than he did the last three combined. He’s spent substantially more time at the four than the five, something that hadn’t been the case since his rookie year in Denver, and it’s paid dividends. Orlando has by far the funkiest lineup constructions in basketball — 6’10 Franz Wagner will play the point at times, and five players 6’6 or taller sharing the court is surprisingly common for the Magic, largely due to early injuries to the entire guard rotation.

He’s averaging just under two blocks per game, sending jumpers back, cleaning up in weak-side help, and throwing in the occasional chase down. Playing the four on defense has been a huge factor in his success. To put it bluntly, Bol is a poor defender at the moment. He needs more reps and playing time to continue improving his defensive feel. He has slow feet, he struggles in drop, and while he has decent instincts to contest, he has poor positioning.

By virtue of playing in supersized lineups that usually don’t ask him to be the primary rim protector, Bol has been able to camp out on weaker offensive players and be masked as a defender. Even if he is drawn into pick-and-roll situations or isolation, he’s so long that he makes things tough for ball-handlers, and there’s a lot of length behind him if you drive past him, too. This Magic team buzzes with effective weirdness.